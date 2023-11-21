Stars will unveil statue of Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano in March

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars will unveil a statue of Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, the franchise leader in goals and points, on March 16. Modano will be the first Stars player so honored at American Airlines Center. Modano played 20 of his 21 NHL seasons with the franchise, dating back to its days as the Minnesota North Stars. He was the NHL’s first overall draft pick in 1988 by the North Stars.

