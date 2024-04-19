Stars waited late to find out they get playoff rematch against the defending Stanley Cup champions

FRSICO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars had to wait to find out who they would play in the first round of the NHL playoffs. That changed a couple of times for the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed, who will have a playoff rematch against defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas. The Golden Knights wrapped up the Western Conference Final last year with a Game 6 win in Dallas, where the first-round series this year starts Monday night. Vegas is the second wild card in the West after losing its regular-season finale late Thursday night. That was right before the Los Angeles Kings rallied late to win and pass the Knights in the standings.

