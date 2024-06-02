Stars to play AHL MVP Mavrik Bourque vs. Oilers in Game 6

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — American Hockey League MVP Mavrik Bourque will be in the Dallas Stars’ lineup for Game 6 of Western Conference final against the Edmonton Oilers. The Stars are hoping for a spark from the top prospect in the organization, who led all scorers in the AHL this past regular season. Bourque replaces Ty Dellandrea, who has been in and out of the lineup all playoffs. The 22-year-old Bourque made his NHL debut on April 6 against the Chicago Blackhawks. He had 77 points in 71 games this season for the Texas Stars.

