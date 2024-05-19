Stars shining at San Siro as Inter celebrates 20th Serie A title

MILAN (AP) — San Siro had two stars shining brighter than ever as Inter Milan finally got its title celebrations underway. The Nerazzurri secured the Serie A title last month and the players finally got their hands on the trophy after its last home match Sunday that finished in a 1-1 draw against Lazio. The title was Inter’s 20th, earning it a coveted second star. Sassuolo was relegated from Serie A after 11 years in the Italian top flight. A 2-0 loss at home to Cagliari doomed Sassuolo to Serie B and ensured Claudio Ranieri’s team stayed up.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.