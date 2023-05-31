Stars set solid foundation in DeBoer debut with core group intact for next season

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars set a promising foundation in their first season with coach Pete DeBoer. They made it to the Western Conference Final and will have their core group of players pretty much intact for next season. Captain Jamie Benn says the expectations are going to be high now. General manager Jim Nill and the Stars have only about $7.3 million in salary cap space going into the offseason. But that is because so many of their key players are under contract for next season, and beyond. That includes 2017 draft class standouts Miro Heiskanen, Jake Oettinger and All-Star forward Jason Robertson.

