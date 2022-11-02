Stars score 4 times in second period, beat Los Angeles 5-2

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz’s second score of the game punctuated a three-goal flurry in 91 seconds and the Dallas Stars used four-goal outburst in the second period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Hintz’s goal at 10:31 of the second followed scores by Jason Robertson at 9:01 and Tyler Seguin at 10:17. Joe Pavelski added Dallas’ fourth goal of the period at 18:37.

Hintz also had an assist. Robertson, Jamie Benn and Miro Heiskanen each had two assists.

Dallas’ Scott Wedgewood stopped 30 shots to earn his first win of the season. It was Wedgewood’s third start, but his first since No. 1 goalie Jake Oettinger suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday.

Kevin Fiala and Arthur Kaliyev scored for the Kings, who were coming of a win at St. Louis a night earlier with four second-period goals. Cal Petersen made 35 saves for Los Angeles.

Hintz opened the scoring 6:49 in with the first of three power-play goals for the Stars. The one-timer from the left circle followed Benn’s backhand pass from behind the goal line. The goal snapped an 0-for-14 drought for Dallas’ power play.

Fiala tied the score at 5:21 of the second period off a rebound before the Stars’ blitz began.

Robertson’s power-play goal was a one-timer from behind the right circle. Seguin scored on a wrist shot in the slot, and Hintz followed 14 seconds later on a breakaway.

Kaliyev scored on the power play at 14:37 of the second to pull Los Angeles within 4-2, but Pavelski answered four minutes later on another man advantage.

Oettinger, who leads the league in goals-against average at 1.40 and is second in save percentage (.952), is expected to be sidelined for at least a week.

AMERICAN MILESTONE

Stars defensemen Ryan Suter moved into third place in career games played by a U.S.-born defenseman at 1,290. He trails Chris Chelios (1,651) and Phil Housley (1,495).

UP NEXT

Kings: At Chicago on Thursday to end a three-game trip.

Stars: At Arizona on Thursday to open a three-game trip.

