Stars scatter around the world for Tiger’s event in the Bahamas and South Africa and Saudi Arabia

The last big week in golf has stars all over the world. Tiger Woods is hosting but not playing in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, where Scottie Scheffler leads a 20-man field that includes everyone from the top 50. The Bahamas has only four of the top 10 in the world. The European tour is in South Africa for the Nedbank Golf Challenge with Max Homa as the defending champion. The Asian Tour season ends with the Saudi International. It’s packed with 42 players from LIV Golf. The field includes Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia.

