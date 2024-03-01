Stars rookie Logan Stankoven scores in 3rd consecutive game, a 4-1 win over Jets for Central lead

DALLAS (AP) — Stars rookie Logan Stankoven scored for the third time in his four NHL games, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Dallas beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night to take over the top spot in the Central Division.

Pavelski and Stankoven scored 96 seconds apart late in a three-goal first period for the Stars, who had won only once in their previous seven games. Jason Robertson got them started with his 20th goal, which was assisted by Pavelski. Roope Hintz added a late empty-net goal and had an assist.

All-Star Jake Oettinger had 25 saves for his 100th win in 177 career regular-season games. Oettinger is 5-0-1 in six games against the Jets.

Vladislav Namestnikov had a power-play goal for the Jets, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.

The teams began the night with 79 points each, though the Jets’ 59 games played now are four fewer than Dallas. The Stars have won their first three games this season against the team led by their former coach Rick Bowness. They play again April 11.

The Stars called up the 21-year-old Stankhoven for his NHL debut last Saturday at Carolina, which was also the first of four games Tyler Seguin has missed with a lower body injury. They were already without forward Evgeni Dadonov because of a lower-body fracture.

Stankoven had an AHL-high 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) when he was called up, and now has goals in three consecutive NHL games after not scoring in his debut. The latest goal was a short wrister to end a possession that began with his takeaway in the neutral zone.

Robertson became the fifth Stars player with 20 goals this season when he put them ahead to stay. The 39-year-old Pavelski scored his 21st of the season, his 470th in 1,312 career games coming when he tipped in Jani Hakanpaa’s shot from against the board just inside the blue line.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots for the Jets.

Jets: Wrap up a three-game road trip with back-to-back games, Saturday at Carolina and Sunday at Buffalo.

Stars: Play their next two games against the last-place Sharks, at home on Saturday night and Tuesday night in San Jose.

