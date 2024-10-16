Stars remain undefeated with a 3-2 shootout win over Sharks after trailing for 1st time this season

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston made Dallas’ third consecutive shot in a shootout, and the Stars remained undefeated with a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

The shot by Johnston ended the game since Jake Oettinger had stopped San Jose’s first shootout attempt. Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene also made their shots for Dallas (4-0) in the shootout.

Oettinger had 25 saves in regulation and overtime. Sharks goalie Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 36 of the Stars’ season-high 38 shots.

Tyler Toffoli and Ty Dellandrea had go-ahead goals for San Jose (0-1-2) in the second period, when all the goals were scored. Duchene and Roope Hintz scored for the Stars, who hadn’t trailed while winning each of their first three games in regulation.

Takeaways

Sharks: Dellandrea, traded from Dallas last June, got his first goal after a turnover by Stars captain Jamie Benn. … Ryan Warsofsky, the NHL’s youngest head coach at 36, is still seeking his first victory.

Stars: The 21-year-old Johnston had an assist on the Hintz goal and is the only Stars player with points (one goal, three assists) in all four games. … Dallas had three penalty kills in the third period, including 96 seconds when San Jose had a two-man advantage.

Key moment

Dallas hadn’t trailed this season until Robertson’s errant pass was picked off by Toffoli, who made an unassisted goal for a 1-0 lead at 6:24 in the second period. It was the first goal the Stars had given up in 148 minutes of ice time, which included shutout wins in each of their first two home games.

Key stat

The Stars entered the game 1 for 9 on power plays and failed to score when having a man advantage three times. That included a double minor in the first period and the final 43 seconds of overtime.

Up next

San Jose plays the second of three consecutive road games at Chicago on Thursday. After three home games in four nights, the Dallas plays at Washington on Thursday night.

