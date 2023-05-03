Stars’ Pavelski 2 quick goals in return after 5 missed games

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski is back for Dallas and already making an impact in the Stars second-round playoff series. Pavelski scored twice in the first 12 1/2 minutes on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their series against Seattle. He had missed the final five games of the opening round while in concussion protocol after taking a hit in the opener against Minnesota on April 17. He now has 66 career playoff goals, extending his record for the most for a U.S.-born player.

