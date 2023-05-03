Stars’ Pavelski 2 quick goals in return after 5 missed games

By The Associated Press
Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski is back for Dallas and already making an impact in the Stars second-round playoff series. Pavelski scored twice in the first 12 1/2 minutes on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their series against Seattle. He had missed the final five games of the opening round while in concussion protocol after taking a hit in the opener against Minnesota on April 17. He now has 66 career playoff goals, extending his record for the most for a U.S.-born player.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.