Stars optimistic that defenseman Chris Tanev can play in Game 5, will be a game-time decision

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars defenseman Chris Tanev will be a game-time decision for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final after taking a shot of his right foot in the previous game. Coach Pete DeBoer said at the morning skate Friday that he’s optimistic that Tanev can play later that night. Tanev got hurt in the second period of Game 4 on Wednesday night, when he was struck on the right foot on a shot by Oilers forward Evander Kane in the second period. Tanev left the ice and didn’t return to the game. Without elaborating, DeBoer says the shot caught Tanev “in a soft spot.”

