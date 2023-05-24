Stars lose Jamie Benn, pull Jake Oettinger early in Game 3 to fall into 0-3 hole in West

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars could be without captain Jamie Benn for more than all of that time he missed in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. An NHL suspension is possible after he was ejected for his ugly hit early against Vegas captain Mark Stone. The game misconduct for his cross-check came less than two minutes into Wednesday night’s game that the Golden Knights won 4-0 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. After the two captains collided near the blue line and Stone fell to the ice, Benn lunged forward with both hands on his stick and made contact near Stone’s neck.

