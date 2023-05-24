Stars lose Jamie Benn, pull Jake Oettinger early in Game 3 to fall into 0-3 hole in West
By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sam Morris]
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars could be without captain Jamie Benn for more than all of that time he missed in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. An NHL suspension is possible after he was ejected for his ugly hit early against Vegas captain Mark Stone. The game misconduct for his cross-check came less than two minutes into Wednesday night’s game that the Golden Knights won 4-0 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. After the two captains collided near the blue line and Stone fell to the ice, Benn lunged forward with both hands on his stick and made contact near Stone’s neck.
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, right, is escorted by officials as Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) and Stars' Ryan Suter (20) watch during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. Benn was issued a cross-checking penalty and a game misconduct. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) covers up the puck beside Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)