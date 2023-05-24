Stars lose captain, pull Oettinger early in Game 3 of West final
By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars didn’t make it out of the first 7 1/2 minutes of Game 3 of the Western Conference Final before they were without captain Jamie Benn and goalie Jake Oettinger. Benn got a five-minute game misconduct after a cross-checking major penalty. Oettinger was pulled from the game after allowing three goals by Vegas on five shots. One of the goals came during the power play to put the Golden Knights up 2-0. Oettinger was replaced by Scott Wedgewood after Vegas went ahead 3-0.
