Stars lose captain, pull Oettinger early in Game 3 of West final

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sam Morris]

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars didn’t make it out of the first 7 1/2 minutes of Game 3 of the Western Conference Final before they were without captain Jamie Benn and goalie Jake Oettinger. Benn got a five-minute game misconduct after a cross-checking major penalty. Oettinger was pulled from the game after allowing three goals by Vegas on five shots. One of the goals came during the power play to put the Golden Knights up 2-0. Oettinger was replaced by Scott Wedgewood after Vegas went ahead 3-0.

