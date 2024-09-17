Stars lock up 2 key defensemen just before camp with deals for Esa Lindell, Thomas Harley

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have locked up two key defensemen with new contracts just before the start of training camp. They are giving Esa Lindell a $26.25 million, five-year extension and signing Thomas Harley to an $8 million, two-year deal. The 30-year-old Lindell is going into the final year of his current six-year contract. The 23-year-old Harley led Dallas blueliners in goals with 15 in his first full season as the Stars reached the Western Conference Final for a second consecutive year. Lindell’s 26 points last season were his most since 32 in 2018-19. Dallas opens training camp Thursday.

