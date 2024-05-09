Stars getting 22-goal scorer Mason Marchment back for Game 2 vs. Colorado. He missed 6 games hurt

DALLAS (AP) — Mason Marchment is set to return to the Dallas Stars’ lineup in Game 2 of their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche. Marchment missed the last six games since he and Radek Faksa both left the Stars bench with undisclosed injuries late in Game 2 of their first-round Western Conference series against the Vegas Golden Knights on April 24. Coach Pete DeBoer says Marchment on Thursday night will replace Faksa, who missed four games before returning for Game 7 against the Golden Knights and scoring the go-ahead goal in the third period of their 2-1 series-clinching victory Sunday night. Marchment had 22 regular-season goals, and one in the playoff opener.

