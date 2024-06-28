Stars, Flyers buy out Suter, Atkinson as NHL teams clear space for offseason moves

Buyout season is underway around the NHL as teams clear salary cap space for upcoming moves. The Dallas Stars bought out the final year of veteran defenseman Ryan Suter’s contract after his disappointing playoffs. The Philadelphia Flyers are moving in the same direction with winger Cam Atkinson, putting him on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying him out. The 39-year-old Suter struggled in his nearly 18 minutes of ice time during the Stars’ run to the Western Conference Final. Atkinson had just 28 points in 70 games for the Flyers.

