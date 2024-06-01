Stars ended their longest scoring drought of the NHL playoffs, but now they’re facing elimination

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars ended their longest scoring drought of the playoffs late in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton. It was too late to avoid facing elimination on the road against the Oilers. The 3-1 loss has Dallas facing a 3-2 deficit heading into Game 6 on Sunday night. The Oilers scored eight consecutive goals after Dallas took a 2-0 lead in Game 4. Edmonton’s lead was 3-0 with less than six minutes remaining when Wyatt Johnston ended Stuart Skinner’s shutout bid. The Stars are at risk of losing in the West final for the second year in a row.

