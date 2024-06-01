Stars ended their longest scoring drought of the NHL playoffs, but now they’re facing elimination

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55), blocks as shot as goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) look on during the second period of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Friday, May 31, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars ended their longest scoring drought of the playoffs late in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton. It was too late to avoid facing elimination on the road against the Oilers. The 3-1 loss has Dallas facing a 3-2 deficit heading into Game 6 on Sunday night. The Oilers scored eight consecutive goals after Dallas took a 2-0 lead in Game 4. Edmonton’s lead was 3-0 with less than six minutes remaining when Wyatt Johnston ended Stuart Skinner’s shutout bid. The Stars are at risk of losing in the West final for the second year in a row.

