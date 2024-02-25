Stars end 4-game skid with 2-1 win over Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston scored and the Dallas Stars made the most of their limited scoring chances in a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Jake Oettinger made 20 saves as the Central Division-leading Stars snapped a four-game winless streak. Miro Heiskanen assisted on both goals.

Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes and goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 14 shots. Carolina’s four-game winning streak ended.

Robertson posted his 19th goal of the season, but his first in six games when he recovered from his initial shot being blocked and then slapped the puck into a largely open net.

Until Robertson’s goal, Kochetkov had gone more than 160 consecutive minutes without giving up a goal on home ice.

Aho’s breakaway goal 2:16 into the second period pushed his team-leading total to 22. He has Carolina’s only two goals across a two-game stretch, increasing his goals streak to three games.

Johnston also scored his 19th of the season at 8:15 of the second period.

Logan Stankoven, two days shy of his 21st birthday, made his NHL debut for the Stars. He was leading the American Hockey League in points when he was called up.

Center Tyler Seguin was out for Dallas after an injury two nights earlier, missing a game for the first time this season.

