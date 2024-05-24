Stars drop 7th straight Game 1, falling 3-2 to Oilers in 2nd overtime in West final

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got a tying goal from Tyler Seguin late in regulation, then had a four-minute power play early in overtime in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. That still wasn’t enough to keep them from their seventh consecutive series-opening loss since 2022, with Edmonton captain Connor McDavid scoring 32 seconds into the second overtime to give the Oilers a 3-2 victory Thursday night. The opening-game losing streak includes all three Game 1s at home this postseason, with the Stars rebounding in the opening rounds this year by knocking out the last two Stanley Cup champions. Game 2 is Saturday night in Dallas, where the Stars are 3-5 this postseason.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.