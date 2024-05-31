Stars defenseman Chris Tanev active for Game 5 of West final vs. Oilers

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars defenseman Chris Tanev is active for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final after taking a shot off his right foot in the previous game. Coach Pete DeBoer had said earlier Friday that he was optimistic that Tanev would play. Tanev got hurt in the second period of Game 4 on Wednesday night, when he was struck on the right foot on a shot by Oilers forward Evander Kane in the second period. Tanev left the ice and didn’t return to the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.