Stars coach Pete DeBoer very familiar with Vegas’ postseason history. He’s had a part each time

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Pete DeBoer is very familiar with the Vegas Golden Knights and their playoff history. The coach is about to become a part of all six of that franchise’s postseason appearances. DeBoer and the Dallas Stars face Vegas in the playoffs for the second year in a row. The first-round series opens Monday night in Dallas, where the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights wrapped up the Western Conference Final with a Game 6 victory last year. DeBoer was the Vegas coach for back-to-back postseasons in 2020 and 2021. When the Knights made the playoffs in each of the franchise’s first two seasons, DeBoer was going against them as San Jose’s coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.