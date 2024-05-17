Stars center Roope Hintz out for Game 6 with upper-body injury; Avs without center Yakov Trenin

By The Associated Press
Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz, right, pursues the puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen defends during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — The Dallas Stars will be without center Roope Hintz for a second straight game because of an upper-body injury. Hintz will miss Game 6 of their second-round series with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The Stars can advance to the Western Conference Final for the second year in a row with a win. Hintz left Monday’s 5-1 victory at Colorado after blocking a shot in the first period. Earlier in the game, he went down hard when he was cross-checked by Nathan MacKinnon. Colorado will be without center Yakov Trenin because of an upper-body injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.