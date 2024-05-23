Stars center Roope Hintz and Oilers forward Adam Henrique both out for Game 1 of West final

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars front-line center Roope Hintz will still be out of the lineup for the Western Conference Final opener against against Edmonton. The Oilers will still be without forward Adam Henrique on Thursday night. Hintz missed the last two games of the Stars’ second-round series against Colorado after leaving in the first period of Game 4 with a lower body-injury on May 13. Coach Pete DeBoer says he could return for Game 2. Henrique will miss his sixth consecutive game because of an ankle injury. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch still expects Henrique to play early in this series.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.