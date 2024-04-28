Stars breathe new life into series with the Golden Knights entering Game 4

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The defending champion Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars on Monday night for Game 4 of their first-round NHL playoffs series. Vegas leads the series 2-1. Dallas beat the Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night after losing its first two games at home. The Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5. Florida leads the series 3-1. Tampa Bay beat the Panthers 6-3 on Saturday night. A Panthers victory would eliminate the Lightning.

