Stars breathe new life into series with the Golden Knights entering Game 4

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene (95) celebrates with teammates after a game winning goal by center Wyatt Johnston (53) during overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Maule]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The defending champion Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars on Monday night for Game 4 of their first-round NHL playoffs series. Vegas leads the series 2-1. Dallas beat the Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night after losing its first two games at home. The Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5. Florida leads the series 3-1. Tampa Bay beat the Panthers 6-3 on Saturday night. A Panthers victory would eliminate the Lightning.

