Stars and DeBoer moving on after ousting Cup champ Vegas in tight 7-game series

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer had so many emotions to process after a Game 7 victory over his former team. There were those mixed feelings still from last year, when the Vegas Golden Knights beat Dallas in the Western Conference Final and that team for which he had such a great affection went on to win its first Stanley Cup. And there was just the tremendous joy of getting past Vegas in his second postseason chance with the Stars. Dallas advanced with a 2-1 victory over Vegas on Sunday night, wrapping up a tight series with both teams scored 16 goals.

