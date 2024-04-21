Stars and Cup champion Golden Knights meet much earlier in NHL playoffs this time

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas and Vegas are meeting much earlier in the NHL playoffs this time. The reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights open defense of their title as a No. 8 seed in a first-round series that opens Monday night in Dallas. That is where the Knights last year wrapped up the Western Conference final with a Game 6 victory. Like Vegas was last year, Dallas is now the top seed in the West. The Stars won 17 of their last 21 regular-season games. Vegas was 13-12-2 when finishing the regular season without captain Mark Stone after he lacerated his spleen on Feb. 20. He was back at practice before this series.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.