Stars aligned with new coach DeBoer, Nill-constructed roster

DALLAS (AP) — General manager Jim Nill sensed things coming together for the Dallas Stars even before the season started with new coach Pete DeBoer and a roster mixed with proven veterans and up-and-coming young players. These Stars have played 51 games together, and go into the NHL’s All-Star break leading the Western Conference with 66 points. Their trio of 2017 draft picks Jason Robertson, Jake Oettinger and Miro Heiskanen just keep getting better. The seemingly ageless Joe Pavelski is on the high-scoring top line with All-Star Robertson and point-a-game Roope Hintz. There is also the resurgence of six-time All-Star forward Tyler Seguin their 33-year-old captain Jamie Benn. Dallas has a plus-40 goal differential while averaging 3.37 goals per game.

