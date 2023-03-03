Stars acquire forward Max Domi in trade with Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — The Dallas Stars acquired Max Domi in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on the forward’s 28th birthday. The move was announced after Dallas’ 5-2 victory at Chicago. Domi was scratched for what the Blackhawks said was “roster management.” The NHL trade deadline is Friday. The addition of Domi gives Dallas another veteran forward as it angles for playoff positioning. The Stars are on top of the Western Conference, one point better than the idle Vegas Golden Knights. Dallas also got minor league goaltender Dylan Wells from Chicago for veteran goaltender Anton Khudobin and a 2025 second-round pick.

