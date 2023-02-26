Stars acquire Dadonov from Canadiens for Gurianov

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have acquired Evgenii Dadonov from the Montreal Canadiens for Denis Gurianov in a swap of Russian forwards. Montreal is retaining half of Dadonov’s salary for the rest of the season as part of the trade completed Sunday. Stars general manager Jim Nill called Dadonov a skilled forward who can play anywhere in their lineup. The 33-year-old has 18 points in 50 games this season. He was a 20-goal scorer in four of his past five years in the NHL. Gurianov had been relegated to a limited role with Dallas after putting up just nine points in 43 games this season.

