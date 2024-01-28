Starling scores 26, Mintz adds 20 and 9 assists as Syracuse beats NC State 77-65

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — JJ Starling scored a career-high 26 points, Judah Mintz added 20 points, nine assists and four steals and Syracuse led by double figures throughout the second half of a 77-65 win over N.C. State. NC State trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half but got within nine with 2 minutes to go. Two free throws by Starling, a dunk by Qadir Copeland and two more free throws by Starling helped Syracuse put the game away. The Orange have won six in a row against N.C. State. Horne led the Wolfpack with 15 points, Casey Morsell scored 10 of his 14 in the second half and D.J. Burns Jr. added 10, eight after halftime.

