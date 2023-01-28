Starling scores 22, Notre Dame holds on against Louisville

By The Associated Press
Notre Dame's Dom Campbell (13) works against Louisville's Sydney Curry (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Caterina]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman J.J. Starling scored a season-high 22 points, Nate Laszewski added 17 and Notre Dame defeated Louisville 76-62 on Saturday despite seeing a 30-point second-half lead cut in half. Starling made 7 of 8 shots and scored 16 points to lead Notre Dame to a 46-24 halftime advantage. A three-point play by Ryan Cormac capped an 8-0 run that gave Notre Dame a 30-point lead with 17:12 left. The Fighting Irish saw their 30- point lead dwindle to 14 points when Louisville went on a 21-5 run that included the last 11 straight points, closing the gap to 64-50 with 8:19 remaining. The Cardinals never got closer than 14 points.

