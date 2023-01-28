Starling scores 22, Notre Dame holds on against Louisville

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman J.J. Starling scored a season-high 22 points, Nate Laszewski added 17 and Notre Dame defeated Louisville 76-62 on Saturday despite seeing a 30-point second-half lead cut in half. Starling made 7 of 8 shots and scored 16 points to lead Notre Dame to a 46-24 halftime advantage. A three-point play by Ryan Cormac capped an 8-0 run that gave Notre Dame a 30-point lead with 17:12 left. The Fighting Irish saw their 30- point lead dwindle to 14 points when Louisville went on a 21-5 run that included the last 11 straight points, closing the gap to 64-50 with 8:19 remaining. The Cardinals never got closer than 14 points.

