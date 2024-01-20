Starling scores 22, Copeland hits buzzer-beating 3, Syracuse tops Miami 72-69

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Reserve Quadir Copeland scored 11 points and his 3-pointer from the left wing as time expired lifted Syracuse to a 72-69 win over Miami. On the play, Judah Mintz got stopped on his drive to the right then threw a cross-court past to an open Copeland who buried just his sixth 3-pointer of the season. The basket equaled the largest lead of the game for the Orange. JJ Starling led Syracuse with 22 points. Nijel Pack had 19 points to lead the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes were without Norchard Omier, their leading scorer and rebounder, who was out with an undisclosed lower body injury. Starling hit his sixth 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:55 to go, but Kyshawn George banked in a deep straightway 3 at 1:17. Both teams missed setting up Copeland’s heroics

