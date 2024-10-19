Starling Marte wears necklace from fan, gets his 4th hit in Mets’ NLCS win over Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Starling Marte walked to the plate with a gift — from a 12-year-old fan. Batting with runners at the corners in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the NL Championship Series, Marte wore an orange-white-and-blue necklace handed to him by a 12-year-old boy. Marte delivered an RBI single for his fourth hit and third RBI of the game in a 12-6 New York Mets victory over the Dodgers that forced a Game 6 in Los Angeles.

