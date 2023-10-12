Stark, Meechai take 1st-round lead at LPGA Shanghai in tour’s return to China after pandemic

SHANGHAI (AP) — Maja Stark and Wichanee Meechai have each shot 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke first-round lead at the LPGA Shanghai event in the tour’s return to China after the COVID-19 pandemic. Stark was one of three rookies on the European team which tied the Americans to retain the Solheim Cup last month. She birdied four of her first six holes on the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course. Meechai overcame a first-hole bogey to finish strongly with a pair of birdies. Americans Danielle Kang, Lauren Coughlin and Alison Lee and Chinese players Cai Danlin and Li Shuying were in a group at 68 and in a 10-way tied for third. Kang is going for her third straight victory in Shanghai.

