Starc and Cummins become most expensive signings in IPL history to cap great 2023 for Aussie pacers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mitchell Starc has become the most expensive signing in the history of the Indian Premier League by topping the record figure paid for Australia teammate Pat Cummins at the competition’s auction a few hours earlier. Starc is a left-arm pacer who was last in the IPL eight years ago. He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for nearly $3 million. That beat the fee paid by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Cummins, who went for nearly $2.5 million. Before this auction the record signing was England bowler Sam Curran after he joined Punjab Kings for $2.23 million last year.

