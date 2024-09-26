Star quarterbacks Milroe, Beck gear up for rematch of SEC Championship Game

Jalen Milroe is always a threat to break loose for a long run or uncork a deep ball. Carson Beck is a big-game veteran who makes few mistakes and could well wind up being the No. 1 NFL draft pick. Now, the two quarterbacks are set to meet for Round 2 Saturday night when Beck leads No. 2 Georgia against Milroe and fourth-ranked Alabama. It’s a rematch of last season’s Southeastern Conference Championship Game won by Alabama. Neither passer has thrown an interception this season.

