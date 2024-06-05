Star pass rusher Micah Parsons believes in benefits of offseason time away from Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Micah Parsons believes in his offseason approach even when it means the star pass rusher spends time away from the Dallas Cowboys. The two-time All-Pro says there’s plenty of time to build chemistry. His eyes are on the Sept. 8 opener at Cleveland. Parsons missed most of the voluntary work with the Cowboys but has attended mandatory minicamp. He reminds reporters that the Cowboys will spend a month together at training camp in California. Parsons says his absence has nothing to do with his contract. That’s probably a year away from being an issue.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.