Star pass rusher Micah Parsons believes in benefits of offseason time away from Cowboys

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) stands with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) and other teammates during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Micah Parsons believes in his offseason approach even when it means the star pass rusher spends time away from the Dallas Cowboys. The two-time All-Pro says there’s plenty of time to build chemistry. His eyes are on the Sept. 8 opener at Cleveland. Parsons missed most of the voluntary work with the Cowboys but has attended mandatory minicamp. He reminds reporters that the Cowboys will spend a month together at training camp in California. Parsons says his absence has nothing to do with his contract. That’s probably a year away from being an issue.

