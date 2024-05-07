Star guard Kadary Richmond transfers to St. John’s from Big East rival Seton Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — Star guard Kadary Richmond is transferring to St. John’s from Seton Hall, staying close to home inside the Big East but switching sides in their Hudson River rivalry. Rated the top player available in the transfer portal, the 6-foot-6 Richmond was a first-team All-Big East selection last season. He led the Pirates to their second National Invitation Tournament championship after they were one of the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament. The do-it-all guard from Brooklyn averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game. A graduate transfer, Richmond played his freshman season at Syracuse before spending three years with Seton Hall.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.