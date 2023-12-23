Star forward Osimhen signs Napoli contract extension to 2026 and more than doubles his salary

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli’s star forward Victor Osimhen has signed a contract extension tying him to the Serie A champion until 2026. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis posted pictures of him and Osimhen smiling and signing paperwork and shaking hands. Osimhen helped fire Napoli to the Serie A title last season as his 26 goals saw him become the first African player to finish as the Italian league’s top goalscorer. Italian media reported that his salary has been more than doubled to 10 million euros per season. Osimhen and Napoli had looked like they were headed for a split after the club posted a mocking video of him online back in September.

