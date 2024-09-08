Star athletes from across sports offer accolades as Alex Morgan prepares for last pro match

Soccer star Alex Morgan is preparing for her final professional match and drawing accolades from top athletes across the sports landscape. WNBA star Caitlin Clark used the word “legend.” Gymnast Simone Biles offered thanks for elevating women’s sports. The 35-year-old Morgan surprised many when she announced her retirement from professional soccer on Thursday. She is expecting her second child with husband Servando Carrasco, a former MLS player. Her final match is Sunday when her San Diego Wave play the North Carolna Courage. As of Friday, more than 25,000 tickets had been sold for the match.

