Stanton’s return, Chisholm arrival encourages Yankees manager Aaron Boone for stretch run

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after his home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton returned the New York Yankees lineup after missing 28 games and Jazz Chisholm Jr. made his first professional start at third base, giving manager Aaron Boone a hopeful boost for Monday night’s series opener against Philadelphia. Judge hit his major league-leading 38th homer the first inning, and Chisholm and rookie Ben Rice added solo shots in the second off Zack Wheeler. Judge homered on a sweeper, and with 14 first-inning home runs matched Mickey Mantle in 1961 for the Yankees’ second-most behind Babe Ruth’s 16 in 1927.

