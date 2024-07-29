Stanton’s return, Chisholm arrival encourages Yankees manager Aaron Boone for stretch run

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton returned the New York Yankees lineup after missing 28 games and Jazz Chisholm Jr. made his first professional start at third base, giving manager Aaron Boone a hopeful boost for Monday night’s series opener against Philadelphia. Judge hit his major league-leading 38th homer the first inning, and Chisholm and rookie Ben Rice added solo shots in the second off Zack Wheeler. Judge homered on a sweeper, and with 14 first-inning home runs matched Mickey Mantle in 1961 for the Yankees’ second-most behind Babe Ruth’s 16 in 1927.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.