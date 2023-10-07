Stanton scores twice and Samford topples Wofford 31-10

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jay Stanton rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Samford defeated Wofford 31-10. Stanton’s scores came on runs of 1 and 9 yards as the Bulldogs built a 24-3 halftime lead. Damonta Witherspoon’s 1-yard run finished a 15-play, 97-yard drive for a 31-3 lead late in the third quarter. Ryan Ingram scored Wofford’s only touchdown, his 2-yard run making it 31-10 with under six minutes left in the game. Witherspoon finished with 95 yards rushing as he and Stanton combined for all but 6 of Samford’s 205 yards on the ground.

