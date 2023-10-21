Stanton runs for 2 TDs again, leads Samford in 27-14 win over VMI

LEXINGTON, VA (AP) — Jay Stanton ran for 151 yards and two first-half touchdowns from more than 30-yards out and Wilson Beaverstock kicked a pair of field goals as Samford beat VMI 27-14. Stanton has now rushed for more than 100 yards and scored twice in three of the Bulldogs’ last four games. The teams combined for seven punts and each team missed a field goal attempt in a scoreless second half.

