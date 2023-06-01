Stanton, Donaldson, Kahnle activated by Yankees ahead of Dodgers series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Tommy Kahnle were activated by the New York Yankees ahead of their weekend series at the Los Angeles Dodgers. New York cleared three roster spots after Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at Seattle, optioning infielder-outfielders Oswaldo Cabrera and Franchy Cordero to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre along with left-hander Matt Krook. Stanton, Donaldson and Kahnle all played in a rehab game for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday. Stanton was hitless in three at-bats in his first appearance since injuring his left hamstring on April 15. Left-hander Carlos Rodón was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

