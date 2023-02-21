Stanton could play some in right at home, with Judge in left

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton may play right field at times in New York Yankees’ home games this year and Aaron Judge could be shifted to the more spacious left field in the Bronx. Gold Glove winner Harrison Bader, acquired at last year’s trade deadline, figures to get the bulk of the starts in center. Judge hasn’t played left field since 2016 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Stanton has battled a variety of injuries in four of his five seasons with New York . He was acquired from Miami following a 59-homer season in 2017 with the Marlins.

