Stansbury resigns as Western Kentucky coach after 7 seasons

By The Associated Press
Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury shouts instructions during the team's NCAA college basketball game against UAB on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ky. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Grace Ramey]

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Rick Stansbury has resigned after seven seasons as Western Kentucky’s head basketball coach and cited a need to focus on his health and family. Stansbury missed nine games at midseason with an undisclosed health issue. He was 139-89 with the Hilltoppers, with three Conference USA championship-game appearances and one East Division title. But they failed to reach the NCAA Tournament during his tenure and lost to Florida Atlantic 75-51 in this week’s C-USA quarterfinals to finish 17-16 overall after going 8-12 in league play. The school said in a release that it would conduct a national search for his replacement.

