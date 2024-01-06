Stanley’s 30 points power Boise State past San Jose State,

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — O’Mar Stanley posted a double-double with 30 points and 11 rebounds and Boise State converted 12 of 14 free throws over the final five minutes to overcome San Jose State 78-69 to win its Mountain West Conference opener. Myron Amey Jr. hit three straight 3-pointers to give San Jose State a 19-10 lead and the Spartans held onto it until Stanley hit the first of two free throws to knot the score at 65-65 during a 10-0 run that saw the Broncos take a 72-65 lead.

