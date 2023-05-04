Stanley Cup-winning Czech forward Petr Klima dies at 58

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech forward Petr Klima, a Stanley Cup winner with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990, has died. He was 58. The news was announced by HC Litvinov, the Czech club where he started his career in the 1981-82 season, and by Kadan, where he previously worked as the general manager. The cause of death was not given. Klima emigrated from communist Czechoslovakia in 1985. The right winger played 786 games across 13 seasons for five teams in the NHL.

