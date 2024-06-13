Stanley Cup Final returns to Edmonton 4 years since the city hosted the series in a bubble

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers are in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006. But the NHL’s championship series has been in the northern Alberta city much more recently. Edmonton’s Rogers Place and surrounding ICE District made up one of the two playoff bubbles put together to complete the 2019-20 season during the pandemic. Edmonton was home for the first two rounds in the West, the conference finals and then the final. Several players on the Oilers and Florida Panthers in this series made runs of varying degrees in the summer and early fall of 2020 but are happier to be playing in front of fans this time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.