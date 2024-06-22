Stanley Cup Final notebook: Oilers’ Zach Hyman is proving to be one of the best free agent signings

Zach Hyman has turned into not only one of the Edmonton Oilers’ best free agent signings but arguably among the best since the NHL’s salary cap era began in 2005. Hyman has scored a playoff-best 16 goals including an important one in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers that helped force a Game 7 on Monday night. Hyman signed a seven-year contract worth $38.5 million in 2021 after the Toronto Maple Leafs were unable to keep him given their cap situation. His $5.5 million annual salary now looks like one of the league’s biggest bargains.

